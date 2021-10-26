LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Emmy and Tony award-winner Kristin Chenoweth will be returning to Las Vegas to help ring in the New Year.
Chenoweth will be performing at The Smith Center on Dec. 31.
This year, Chenoweth plans to pay musical tribute to Dolly Parton, Ariana Grande, Reba McEntire and more in songs from her latest album on Concord Records, "For The Girls."
Chenoweth is well known for originating the role of Glinda in the Broadway hit "Wicked" and recently joined Ariana Grande's team as a mentor on the newest season of "The Voice."
"I can’t wait to get back to The Smith Center in Las Vegas,” said Chenoweth. "It’s going to be a real show with two background singers, a full band and exciting choreography – a terrific way to start off 2022!”
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are on sale now at thesmithcenter.com.
