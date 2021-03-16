LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Spoons Across America is a program that allows kids to explore healthy food through hands-on experience in the kitchen.
Spoons Across America was started 20 years ago by a group of educators, chefs and food professionals. Instead of teaching kids what foods are healthy, the program teaches kids to become inquisitive eaters.
"We help them to see and try new foods as a healthy exploration or a fun project you can embark on with your whole family," said Spoons Food Educator Lily Zaballos.
Spoons Across America has launched three new programs kids can do from their home.
They include Farm to Book Storytime for kids 6 to7 years old, the Food Explorers Club for kids 8 to 11 years old and the Food Exploration Project also for kids 8 to 11 years old.
"These projects allow kids really to cook and to learn and to read books about food right from their own homes," Zaballos said.
If you're interested in getting your kids involved in these programs, just visit spoonsacrossamerica.org.
