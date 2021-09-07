LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Actor Kevin Costner will bring his singing talents to Las Vegas with his band for a one-night concert event.
Kevin Costner & Modern West are riding into Las Vegas with their Tales of Yellowstone Tour at Sunset Station on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Fronted by Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Costner, the band released its critically-acclaimed debut album, Untold Truths, in 2008. The album peaked at #35 on the Top Heatseekers chart and included three singles, “Superman 14,” “Long Hot Night” and “Backyard.”
The band followed with 2010’s Turn It On, 2011’s From Where I Stand and 2012’s Famous for Killing Each Other: Music From and Inspired by Hatfields & McCoys.
Tickets for their concert under the stars at the Sunset Amphitheater start at $42.50 and go on sale Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. (PT) They can be purchased online by clicking here.
