LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Country music superstar Keith Urban is bringing his "Keith Urban Live: Las Vegas" residency back to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for Memorial Day weekend 2022.
Performances are set to take place Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29, with shows starting at 8:00 p.m. each night.
Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Dec. 10 at 10:00 a.m.
Ticket presales will launch Thursday, Dec 2 at 10:00 a.m. for members of Keith Urban's fan club before presales for Citi cardholders and Caesars Rewards members. All presales end Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10:00 a.m.
More information: ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas
