LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Keith Urban will bring his Graffiti U World Tour to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two nights with performances on Sept. 6 & 7.
Urban will perform in honor of the grand reopening of The Colosseum at Caesars Palace after renovations and upgrades at the venue are completed.
The current CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year and four-time GRAMMY Award winner released “We Were” on May 14, his first new single of 2019.
Urban is one of the most explosive live performers in music today. His concerts are critically hailed the world over and feature many of his 24 chart-topping songs including Graffiti U’s “Coming Home,” RIPCORD’s “Wasted Time,” “The Fighter,” his mega hit “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” and seminal No. 1’s including “Somebody Like You,” “Days Go By,” “Long Hot Summer” and “Stupid Boy.” His now legendary unpredictability has seen Urban performing with fans, with special guests, giving away used show guitars and performing solos perched atop audience seating.
Tickets prices start at $59 and go on sale on July 19 at 10 a.m. (PST). To purchase them you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.