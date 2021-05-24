LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have added more shows to their Las Vegas residencies at Resorts World.
Perry's 'Play' residency kicks off on December 29, 2021, with eight dates for previously announced performances, but now due to popular demand, the popstar has added eight more dates in March 2022 as seen below:
- March 2022: 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19
Country singer Luke Bryan also added some new shows for his residency that kicks off February 11, 2022. They are as follows:
- February 2022: 23, 25, 26
Tickets for both are now on sale. They can be purchased online by clicking here.
