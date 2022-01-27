LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas headliner Katy Perry has added 16 more performances to her “Katy Perry: PLAY,” residency at the Resorts World Theatre.
We're told Perry and her team made the decision to add more shows due to high demand and rave reviews.
The 16 new show dates going on sale to the public Saturday, January 29, at 10 a.m. PST are:
- May 2022: 27, 28, 29
- June 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11
- July 2022: 29, 30
- August 2022: 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13
Previously announced “Katy Perry: PLAY” show dates that are currently on sale include:
- March 2022: 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19
You can buy tickets online by clicking here.
