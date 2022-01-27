Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency @ Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 29: Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

 John Shearer

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas headliner Katy Perry has added 16 more performances to her Katy Perry: PLAY,” residency at the Resorts World Theatre.

We're told Perry and her team made the decision to add more shows due to high demand and rave reviews.

The 16 new show dates going on sale to the public Saturday, January 29, at 10 a.m. PST are:

  • May 2022: 27, 28, 29
  • June 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11
  • July 2022: 29, 30
  • August 2022: 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

Previously announced “Katy Perry: PLAY” show dates that are currently on sale include:

  • March 2022: 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19

