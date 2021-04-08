LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Country singer Kane Brown will bring his new tour to Las Vegas next year.
Brown's Blessed & Free Tour will stop at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 4, 2022.
Las Vegas will be his last stop out of 35 cities.
Chase Rice will join Brown as well as Restless Road, who brown signed to his label.
Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
