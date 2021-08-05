LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It seems like Justin Bieber just cannot get enough of Las Vegas these days. The pop singer has announced a new three-night event in the city.
It's called Justin Bieber & Friends happening the weekend of October 7-10, 2021.
This one of a kind intimate get-away will be completely curated by Bieber.
He’ll handpick his favorite musical guests to join him while also creating an itinerary of activities for his fans like a skate party and poolside fun.
Hotel accomodations will be included with a down payment of $499 then guests wanting to go can spread the rest in equal amounts over two payments.
For more information on the event, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.