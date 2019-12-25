LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Justin Bieber gave his fans an early Christmas gift on Tuesday by announcing new music, a tour and a docu-series in 2020.
Announced in a 90-second video shared on his YouTube channel, Bieber said on Christmas Eve that he's working on a new album, with a new single set to drop on Jan. 3.
Kicking off in Seattle on May 14, the 25-year-old singer will bring his 2020 tour to Las Vegas on Jun. 2 at T-Mobile Arena.
To view the full tour schedule, visit: www.justinbiebermusic.com/tour
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.