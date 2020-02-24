LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary heavy metal band Judas Priest is bringing their world tour to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort on Oct. 17, 2020.
“Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our 50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary celebration stage show spectacular! Performing a blistering cross section of songs from our lives in metal, we can't wait to raise horns with you again at this once in a metal lifetime event,” said Judas Priest.
Judas Pries will rock the Vegas stage performing some of their greatest hits and fan favorites.
Tickets prices begin at $49.95 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. (PST) You can purchase them online by clicking here.
