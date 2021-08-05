LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans of Las Vegas favorite Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina are in for a treat, as the eatery is opening a third location in the valley.
Signage on a construction project near Centennial Parkway and Aliante indicates it will be a Juan's Flaming Fajita location.
The new spot will mark the popular restaurant's third location in the Las Vegas Valley, with a spot already at 9640 W. Tropicana in Las Vegas and a location at 16 S. Water Street in Henderson.
FOX5 reached out to owner Juan Vazquez for additional information.
