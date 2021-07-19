LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Don’t stop believing! One of the greatest rock bands of all time is coming to Las Vegas.
For one night only Journey will return to the big stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Dec. 18, 2021 at 8 p.m.
Presale for the Rock and Roll 70’s band starts Wednesday, July 21 at 10am and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 23.
For more information visit Ticketmaster.
