Virus Outbreak - Journey

FILE - This April 7, 2017 file photo shows members of Journey, Steve Smith, from left, Ross Valory, Aynsley Dunbar, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. Journey is the latest act to cancel their 2020 tour because of the coronavirus pandemic. The rock band was supposed to kick off their new tour on May 15 but announced Monday that they would no longer hit the road. Band members said they decided to cancel the tour, instead of postponing it, so that concertgoers would qualify for immediate refunds. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

 Andy Kropa

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Don’t stop believing! One of the greatest rock bands of all time is coming to Las Vegas.

For one night only Journey will return to the big stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Dec. 18, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Presale for the Rock and Roll 70’s band starts Wednesday, July 21 at 10am and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 23.

For more information visit Ticketmaster.

