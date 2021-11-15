LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Jonas Brothers and their family are getting ready to open a new restaurant in Las Vegas.
Nellie's Southern Kitchen is set to make its debut at MGM Grand in early 2022.
According to the family, Nellie’s will celebrate the comfort food, hospitality and Southern charm of the family’s 1760s roots in North Carolina.
"To open a restaurant in the heart of the iconic Las Vegas Strip is thrilling, and I know my Grandma Nellie would be truly amazed seeing her name in lights," Kevin, Sr. said. "Our family loves Las Vegas. We have spent significant time in the city and are proud to invite everyone to pull up a seat and enjoy our family's hospitality and treasured family recipes."
Signature dishes include warm biscuits, chicken & dumplings, Hawg Hill smoked pulled pork sandwich, chicken and gravy, Southern meat loaf and chicken and waffles with cinnamon-honey butter.
The restaurant also will feature an extensive cocktail menu and introduce new offerings exclusive to the Las Vegas location.
