LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Grammy Award-nominated trio Jonas Brothers have announced their Las Vegas residency at Park Theater at Park MGM beginning Wednesday, April 1.
The nine dates for performances are:
April 2020: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18
After weeks of fan speculation, the band of brothers have announced the news of their residency.
Fans begin to to notice the Jonas Brothers drop clues of their Vegas residency when they realized their Grammy performance announcement was a picture of them walking on Las Vegas Blvd.
The latest hint was the Jonas Brothers recent release of an alternate music video to their hit, "What A Man Gotta Do," featuring them in a car driving on the Las Vegas Strip.
Ticket prices for Jonas Brothers residency begin at $69.
Jonas Brothers fan club members will receive access to an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. PST.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PST. They can be purchased online at
