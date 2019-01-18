LAS VEGAS (FOX5/MORE) -- The Smith Center announced John Stamos would perform with The Beach Boys on Feb. 2 during the band's "Now & Then" concert.
The performing arts center said Stamos was a special guest of the band and has performed with The Beach Boys several times in the past, including their last stop in Las Vegas in Sept. 2017.
Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased at TheSmithCenter.com.
