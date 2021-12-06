LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Twelve-time GRAMMY winner John Legend announced Monday that he will headline a residency on the Las Vegas Strip in 2022.
According to a news release, Legend, an EGOT (Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony) winner, will headline "Love in Las Vegas" at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood.
The show will open Friday, April 22, 2022, the release notes, with the following show dates:
- April 2022: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30
- May 2022: 4, 6, 7
- August 2022: 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20
- October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29
Tickets go on sale to the public starting Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. For more information on tickets and pre-sale opportunities, visit: ticketmaster.com/JohnLegendVegas.
All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
