LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jewish Nevada announced its hosting a movie night at the West Wind Drive-In movie theater in North Las Vegas in keeping with the Jewish tradition of attending movies during Christmas time.
The event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Attendees will enjoy a double feature starting with the new family feature “Sing 2,” followed by the documentary film "The Rabbi Goes West."
Each car will receive a Jewish Nevada popcorn tub with snacks and a plush blanket, with an optional upgrade to an individual family-style Kosher Chinese dinner from Chinglish delivered right to their cars. The cost to attend the event is $50 per car and $25 per person for the dinner menu.
Families can register here, the deadline for the dinner menu is Friday, December 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.