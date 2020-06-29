Jennifer Hudson is Aretha Franklin in new trailer for 'Respect' biopic

Jennifer Hudson is a perfect Aretha Franklin in the new trailer for the upcoming film, "Respect."
The trailer for the biopic dropped during the BET Awards on Sunday. It features scenes from Franklin's rise to fame, her signing with a music manager and the legendary singer belting out the song "Respect" in front of giant neon letters spelling out the word.
The movie also stars Marc Maron, Mary J. Blige, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Queen Latifah, Tate Donovan, Tituss Burgess and Sky Dakota Turner. It is directed by Liesl Tommy.
Franklin, who in 2018 died of pancreatic cancer at the age 76, was a producer on the film.
Scheduled for an August, the movie's release was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now be in theaters on limited release on December 25.
