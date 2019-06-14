LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In celebration of Independence Day, JEMAA - The NoMad Pool Party at Park MGM in Las Vegas will offer holiday revelers four straight days of fun-filled Fourth of July themed parties.
Beginning Thursday, July 4, guests can indulge in an elevated classic BBQ menu specially created for the holiday. The NoMad Burger, Humm Dog, Tomato & Peach Salad, Pasta Salad, Watermelon, Barbecued Pork Shoulder, Red White & Blue Cheese Cake, and Bomb Pops will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in The Café and poolside in cabanas and daybeds.
There will also be specialty cocktails with red, white, and blue flourishes and themed presentations.
Artists appearing at the four-day celebration include:
- July 4 - Vixen and Soxxi
- July 5 - Javier Alba
- July 6 - Mayer Hawthorne
- July 7 - EDX
For tickets and Café, cabana and daybed reservations, visit www.jemaalv.com.
