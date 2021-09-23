LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson will host its first-ever Sunday Jazz Concert Series at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve.
According to a news release, the events will be held on Sept. 26, Oct. 25 and Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Attendees can listen to the sounds of local jazz musicians while enjoying the natural sights of the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, the city says.
Tickets for each concert start at $20 and include a tour of the Preserve in addition to complimentary beverages, the release notes. Alcohol will be available for purchase.
The following are the local jazz artists scheduled to perform:
- Sunday, Sept. 26 | Uli Geisendoerefer Trio and Toscha Comeaux
- Sunday, Oct. 24 | Jazz quartet with violin, piano, bass and drums
- Sunday, Nov. 21 | Armanda King
Throughout the event, free mobile bird tours will be offered in addition to live artist paintings of the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve.
The venue is located at 350. E. Galleria Rd. in Henderson.
