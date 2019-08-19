LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Country star Jason Aldean is returning to Las Vegas for a three-night limited engagement at Park Theater inside Park MGM this December.
Aldean's show Jason Aldean: Ride All Night Vegas will run back-to-back on December 6,7 & 8 at the concert venue. Aldean will perform all his hits along with songs off his new album Rearview Town.
Aldean was awarded the coveted Artist of the Decade award during the 2019 ACM Awards in Vegas.
Aldean has also continued to show the Vegas community his support since the 1 October shooting by participating in tributes to the first responders and victims. Aldean was performing on stage during the Route 91 Harvest Festival when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.
Aldean says now is the time to come back and take the stage for his fans once again. “I’ve wanted to bring our show back to Vegas for a while now, and the timing feels right,” said Aldean. “We’re going to pack up the show, set it up for a couple days and hang out with our Vegas family. I’m looking forward to being back.”
Tickets start at $39 for the scheduled shows and go on sale Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased by clicking here.
