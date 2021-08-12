Britney Spears Conservatorship Explainer

FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. When Spears speaks to a judge at her own request on Wednesday, June. 23, 2021, she'll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money by her father. Spears has said the conservatorship saved her from collapse and exploitation. But she has sought more control over how it operates, and says she wants her father out. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) -- After months of public pressure from supporters of Britney Spears, Jamie Spears, the singer's father, signaled in a legal response Thursday that intends to step down as conservator of the singer's estate, according to a prepared copy of the response obtained by CNN.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

