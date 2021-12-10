LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rock artist Jack White is bringing his latest tour to Las Vegas.
White perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on May 29, 2022, as part of his The Supply Chain Issues Tour.
It will will be one of White's first shows in 4 years and will celebrate the upcoming release of two brand new Jack White albums; FEAR OF THE DAWN arrives everywhere via Third Man Records on April 8, 2022, and ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE will follow on July 22, 2022.
The concert will be "phone free," which means fans will not be allowed to bring their phones or mobile devices into the venue.
Tickets start at $69 and go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
