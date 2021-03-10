LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday that the Jabbawockeez will return to the stage starting Thursday.
According to a news release, the world-famous dance crew will perform its show, TIMELESS, five nights a week at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
The release notes that performances are scheduled Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $49.99 (plus tax and fees) and are available for purchase on mgmgrand.com or ticketmaster.com.
