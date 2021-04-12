LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts is keeping the world-famous Jabbawockeez dance crew at its MGM Grand Hotel for four more years.
The company announced on Monday that it is extending the crew's contract through 2025. The extension follows the recent reopening of the group's new TIMELESS show temporarily at the Grand Garden Arena.
“It has been a huge blessing to have the opportunity to share our talents in Las Vegas for the past 11 years. We are deeply grateful for our partners at MGM Resorts who have been very supportive in our growth as performers as well as a successful entertainment brand," said Kevin Brewer, founding member and owner of Jabbawockeez.
The group first became known from appearances on America's Got Talent in 2006 and after winning the competition on MTV's America's Best Dance Crew in 2008.
