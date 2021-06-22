J. Cole 21 savage

J. Cole & 21 Savage will perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Oct. 16, 2021. 

 Photo Credit: Instagram @21savage

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rappers J. Cole and 21 Savage are bringing their tour to Las Vegas this fall.

The duo will bring The Off-Season Tour to MGM Grand Garden Arena on Oct. 16.

They will perform their biggest hits for the crowd.

Tickets for the concert start at $29.50 and go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. (PT). They can be purchased online by clicking here

