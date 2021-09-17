LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Insomniac announced its initial artist lineup for Electric Daisy Carnival week in October.
This year's EDC week features more than 70 artists and over 40 shows at locations across Las Vegas.
Wednesday, October 20
- Diplo - Encore Beach Club Nightswim at Wynn Las Vegas
- Dom Dolla - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- LP GIOBBI - Commonwealth Las Vegas
- Featuring LP Giobbi, Skye, Jako
Thursday, October 21
- Bassrush Pool Party - DAYLIGHT Beach Club at Mandalay Bay
- Featuring Kayzo, Wooli, Sullivan King, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Shiverz and Fallen b2b Richter
- Zhu with special guest Mathame - AYU Dayclub (Moonbeam) at Resorts World Las Vegas
- Tiësto - Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas
- Insomniac Records Pool Party - Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas
- John Summit, Noizu, Matroda, LP Giobbi b2b Born Dirty, Westend, Honeyluv
- RL Grime - Encore Beach Club Nightswim at Wynn Las Vegas
- Kaskade - Wet Republic at MGM Grand
- Nora en Pure - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Steve Aoki - Hakkasan at MGM Grand
- Illenium - OMNIA at Caesars Palace
- Alan Walker - Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Basscon Pool Party - The Strat Elation Pool at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod
- Factory 93 - Downtown Las Vegas Event Center
- Featuring Charlotte de Witte, Reinier Zonneveld (Live), Enrico Sangiuliano, Patrick Topping, Eli Brown, Sita Abellán
- Afterhours with Special Guests - Terrace Afterhours Las Vegas
- Special guest - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino
- Ship Wrek - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino
Friday, October 22
- DJ Snake - AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas
- Marshmello - XS at Wynn Las Vegas
- Steve Aoki - Wet Republic at MGM Grand
- Vintage Culture - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Niiko and Swae - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino
- Tyga - Hakkasan at MGM Grand
- Martin Garrix with Justin Mylo - OMNIA at Caesars Palace
- Afterhours with Special Guests - Terrace Afterhours Las Vegas
- Dreamstate - Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
- Featuring Markus Schulz, Cosmic Gate
Saturday, October 23
- Zedd - AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas
- Carnage - Encore Beach Club Nightswim at Wynn Las Vegas
- Martin Garrix with Justin Mylo - Wet Republic at MGM Grand
- Chris Lake - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Modern Machines - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino
- NGHTMRE - Hakkasan at MGM Grand
- Loud Luxury - OMNIA at Caesars Palace
- Afterhours with Special Guests - Terrace Afterhours Las Vegas
- Above & Beyond: AnjunaFamily Reunion Tour - Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
- Featuring Above & Beyond, Gardenstate, Fatum, Pretty Pink, Tomas Heredia
Sunday, October 24
- Purple Disco Machine - AYU Dayclub (Moonbeam) at Resorts World Las Vegas
- Diplo - XS at Wynn Las Vegas
- Dillon Francis - Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas
- Black Coffee - Wet Republic at MGM Grand
- Fisher - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Deadmau5 - Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
- Special Guest - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino
- Buza - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino
Monday, October 25
- John Summit - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Tuesday, October 26
- Techno Taco Tuesday - Lucky Day
- Featuring WhoMadeWho and Bad Beat
This year, EDC Week will be hosting afterhours events. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.