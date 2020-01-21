LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rock band Incubus will be performing for two nights at the Pearl Theater inside the Palms Casino Resort on May 22 & 23.
Incubus will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Make Yourself. They will perform songs from the album including hits like "Pardon Me," "Stellar" and "Drive."
Tickets start at $54.95, plus applicable fees. They go on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. To purchase them, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.