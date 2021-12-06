LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multi-platinum group Incubus is set to present a two-night engagement at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
The alternative rock band will perform on on Friday, March 25, 2022 and Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Incubus will bring their undeniable sound to The Theater, performing iconic hits like “Drive” and “Wish You Were Here.”
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online here.
