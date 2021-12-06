Incubus

Incubus will perform at The Theater at Vigin Hotels Las Vegas on March 25-26, 2022. 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multi-platinum group Incubus is set to present a two-night engagement at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The alternative rock band will perform on on Friday, March 25, 2022 and Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Incubus will bring their undeniable sound to The Theater, performing iconic hits like “Drive” and “Wish You Were Here.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online here

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.