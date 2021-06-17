LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another Van Gogh exhibit is headed to Las Vegas.
"Immersive Van Gogh" will open along the Las Vegas Strip at the new Lighthouse Las Vegas, located next to ARIA Resort & Casino.
The exhibition allows guests to experience the works of Vincent van Gogh through 500,000 cubic feet of immersive projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels.
The exhibit is scheduled to open July 26, with a new block of tickets gong on sale to the public Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m.
Tickets range in price from $59.99 to $99.99. Tickets can be bought at VanGoghVegas.com.
This is a separate exhibit from the similarly named "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" at AREA15. That exhibit is scheduled in Vegas through July 5.
