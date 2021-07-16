UPDATE (July 16) -- Another Van Gogh exhibit will take some time before coming to the Las Vegas Valley.
Producers of the show said due to "unforeseen construction delays," the exhibit's reopening will be delayed until Sept. 15. Producers said the delays are partially due to supply chain issues.
“As the producer of Immersive Van Gogh, I am disappointed to announce a second delay in opening in Las Vegas,” producer Corey Ross said. “The cause of our delay is due to issues we are having in completing our construction, and particularly supply chain issues related to the air conditioning units which have been delayed due to COVID-19.”
Producers of the show said the county will not allow them to open with temporary air conditioning units.
“This delay is frustrating not only for our artistic team who are so excited to open their first Las Vegas show, but also our operations team who are anxious to start their new jobs and welcome you to our new venue at The Shops at Crystals,” said Ross. “Most importantly it is frustrating to our ticketholders, and we hope that they will be able to stick with us and come back in September when we promise to present an extraordinary immersive production.”
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another Van Gogh exhibit is headed to Las Vegas.
"Immersive Van Gogh" will open along the Las Vegas Strip at the new Lighthouse Las Vegas, located in the Shops at Crystals next to ARIA Resort & Casino.
The exhibition allows guests to experience the works of Vincent van Gogh through 500,000 cubic feet of immersive projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels.
The exhibit is scheduled to open July 26, with a new block of tickets gong on sale to the public Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m.
Tickets range in price from $59.99 to $99.99. Tickets can be bought at VanGoghVegas.com.
This is a separate exhibit from the similarly named "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" at AREA15. That exhibit is scheduled in Vegas through July 5.
