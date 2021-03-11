LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You will soon be able to experience what it would be like to be inside a painting when the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit comes to Las Vegas this summer.
Immersive Van Gogh has been seen in several cities and countries, but now it will make its Las Vegas debut on July 1, 2021.
It's digital art experience that invites audiences to step inside the legendary works of post-impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh.
They can explore the art through light, music, movement, and imagination.
It'll feature stunning towering projections that illuminate the mind of the artistic genius.
The location of the exhibit is a secret right now, but according to a press release, it will soon be announced.
Pre-sale tickets are now on sale and tickets for the general public go on sale Saturday, March 13 at 10 a.m. (PT) Prices range from $59 and up. You can buy them by clicking here or by calling 844-307-4644.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.