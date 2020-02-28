LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An interactive and immersive "Star Wars" exhibit is heading to the Las Vegas Strip.
Dubbed "Fans Strike Back," the new exhibit will be located inside Immersion Vegas at the Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.
"Fans Strike Back" was created by a fan for the fans of the "galaxy's most popular movie saga," according to a news release from EMS Entertainment.
The exhibit takes guests on a journey from the resistance to the dark side, while displaying hundreds of unique collectibles, sculptures, life-size figures, lightsabers, blasters and more, organizers said.
"An exhibition unlike any other in the galaxy, THE FANS STRIKE BACK™ gives enthusiasts of the universe’s most famous saga an up-close-and-personal look at one of the most extensive private collections found between Planet Earth and Tatooine," the release said.
The exhibit will feature a 16-foot Jabba the Hutt, engaging video installations, a 26-foot Podracer, a recreation of an Imperial I-class Star Destroyer’s main bridge and legendary characters, including Chewbacca, Yoda, R2-D2, C-3PO, Darth Vader and more.
"Fans Strike Back" will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The exhibit will open in March. However, an exact opening date has not been set.
Tickets are $29 plus applicable fees and $15 plus applicable fees for children 11 and under.
