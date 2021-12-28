LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- iLuminuate at The Strat has added some new show times.
If you're looking for a cool dance show choreographed to led lights and popular tunes iLuminuate is perfect for you.
The show added extra dates and times including tomorrow at 2 and 10 p-m.
Thursday night at 10... And Saturday and Sunday at 2 and 8 p-m.
iLuminuate was a hit on America’s got talent and winner of the best new act in America award.
You can purchase tickets here.
