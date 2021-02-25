LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Illusionist Vinny Grosso has a new show at Notoriety in Downtown Las Vegas.
Grosso, who gained fame on "America's Got Talent," is ready to return to the stage once again with his magic show, "Totally Mental."
"I'm a comedy magician, but I'm kind of taking on the world of mentalism and trying to do it in a fun, light-hearted way," Gross tells MORE. "A lot of that has come just with the COVID restrictions that we have. I can't have volunteers up on stage and the distance and all that. it kind of lends itself better to doing a mentalism show so I try to have some fun with it."
Grosso says he's incorporated things he's been doing with his virtual shows into his live in-person shows.
You can see Grosso perform weekly Friday through Sunday at Notoriety. For showtimes and tickets, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.