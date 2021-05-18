LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Illusionist Shin Lim is making his grand return to the Las Vegas stage with a brand new residency.
Shin Lim, who gained famed after winning "America's Got Talent" twice, has signed a multi-year deal to perform at The Mirage Hotel & Casino. That's where his last residency was.
“I’m so excited to be back at The Mirage in Las Vegas and headlining at the world-famous resort,” said Lim. “I’ve been preparing something new and look forward to sharing it with the world.”
Performances for his show "Limitless" will begin on July 1.
Lim will perform his over-the-top illusions Thursday to Monday at 7:30 p.m. nightly. “America’s Got Talent” alum mentalist Colin Cloud will perform as a special guest.
Tickets start at $59.99. They can be pruchased online by clicking here.
