LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Doobie Brothers are canceling their next three performances of their Las Vegas residency at The Venetian due to illness.
The Doobie Brothers have announced that performances for Feb. 14, 15, & 18 have all be canceled because a member or members of the band are sick. No specifics have been given as to what illness has forced the band to take a hiatus from the stage.
Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee of The Doobie Brothers plan to return to the stage for their scheduled shows Feb. 19, 21, and 22, plus three newly added shows Nov. 11, 13 and 14, 2020.
Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase. Ticket holders can purchase new tickets for any future date, including the three new dates in November 2020, through Ticketmaster.com.
