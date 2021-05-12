LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The iHeart Music Festival is set to return to Las Vegas Sept. 17-18 at T-Mobile Arena.
The two-day festival in its eleventh year will feature 30 artists across genres.
"Home to artists like McCartney to Mary J. Blige, Drake to Deadmau5 and Timberlake to Taylor, the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage is the biggest multi-genre music event anywhere," the website reads.
Additional details about this year's lineup to come.
Tickets are set to go on sale next week. Buy them here.
