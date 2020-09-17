LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Moulin Rouge is alive once again (in part). On Sept. 16, the Historic Westside's iconic sign joined the lineup of treasures adorning the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas.
The Moulin Rouge was an historic site for Sin City. In 1955, the joint opened as the first racially integrated casino in the United States. Six months later, it closed for good, but its sign served as a reminder of local Black history and Nevada's effort to provide entertainment for all.
"Until the hotel's opening on May 24, 1955, black entertainers performing in Las Vegas were denied access to casino and hotel dining areas and were forced to seek overnight accommodations in black boarding houses," the National Register of Historic Places wrote in a post.
Over the years, fires, land disputes and conflicting ideology have plagued the site. Now, Moulin Rouge has regained a little bit of life by way of a museum exhibit.
With 832-feet of neon tubing, Hartlauer Signs worked to "re-lamp" the 11 letters. The "M" alone weighs in at about 1,200 pounds and involved 293 man-hours to complete, according to a release.
The private ceremony hosted by Museum President and Chief Executive Officer Rob McCoy featured guests Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear and UNLV's Oral History Research Center Director Claytee White.
The museum, which debuted in Las Vegas in 1996, hosts numerous memories of Old Vegas including the Stardust, Sahara and one of its latest acquisitions - the guitar from the Hard Rock Cafe.
For more information: https://www.neonmuseum.org/visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.