LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pop vocal group Human Nature will return to the Las Vegas stage for the first time since March 2020.
The group will perform for a limited engagement for their holiday show "Christmas, Motown & More" in the South Point Showroom at the South Point, Hotel, Casino & Spa Dec. 17-19.
“We truly love Las Vegas, and we wanted our first shows back to not only be a time of celebration for us and our return home but, we wanted to give back to the locals here who have been so unbelievably supportive of us for more than a decade," singer Andrew Tierney said. "We look at is as our gift to them (and us too!) to all be under one roof celebrating the season safely, and together."
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 12 and available at ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-797-7111.
Tickets start at $40.00.
