LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Human Nature announced on Wednesday the group's seven-year residency at The Venetian has ended due to effects of the pandemic.
On social media, the group announced the closure was "amid the divergent market forces presented by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The residency has the prestige accomplishment of being the longest running headlining show at The Venetian Resort. This unforeseen period is now an opportunity to reassess the next steps for our show. We have always made our personal and professional decisions from the heart and, though this is a very difficult decision for us, we believe it is the right decision at this time given the challenges impacting live performances.
Though we are sad to be ending our Venetian residency, we look forward to doing what we do best – inspire, entertain and bring joy and love to our audiences through our music and live shows. Las Vegas has been our home for over a decade and though the world in the middle of massive change, we are excited about the future and are confident that we will all get through this together and embrace what will become our ‘new normal’ – whatever that may be right now. Ticket holders can receive refunds at the original point of purchase location.
Love HN
“I am so proud of Human Nature and to be a part of this outstanding group of men that I can proudly call friends,” says Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment in a written statement. “We are grateful for the wonderful opportunity that The Venetian Resort has provided us with over the last seven years and we look forward to the next endeavor with this amazing group here in Las Vegas.”
