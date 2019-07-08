LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Globe & Tony Award-winning performer Hugh Jackman is bringing his The Man. The Music. The Show. World Tour to the Las Vegas stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, July 13.
Jackman will be performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserable and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.
Jackman's show has received stellar reviews from both audiences and critics who say it's presentation and his performance gives the true meaning to entertainment.
From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time.
Tickets can be bought at https://www.axs.com/events/365432/hugh-jackman-tickets.
