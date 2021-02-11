LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking to pamper your love this Valentine's Day? Well, a great home spa experience can make for a wonderful gift.
Beauty expert Lynda Moore offers up some ideas when it comes to treating your partner to a relaxing evening.
One idea is to create a flower bath. You can buy the stuff you need from Bali Basics, a Las Vegas company. They can set it up or you can do it yourself.
Then Moore suggests moving your spa date from the tub to the massage table, indulging in a massage from your loved one with help from a massage candle. These sensual candles burn like a normal flame. Once melted enough to create a pool of wax, use that to pour over your significant other’s body as a hydrating and luxe massage oil.
You can also make a basket to spend the day in nothing but a fuzzy robe and each other’s company. All you need are robes, slippers, bath bombs, and mud for a mud mask. You can also add a bottle of wine and chocolates.
To Set the mood Moore suggests placing candles all around your spa set-up to create a romantic mood. For safety, consider using flameless LED candles, which look very much like the real thing. Place plush blankets and throw pillows on the floor if you are going to be doing your massages on the floor. And make a playlist of romantic songs.
Lastly, Moore says you can set up indulgent and romantic treats. Make chocolate-covered strawberries, or put berries such as raspberries or blackberries in champagne flutes before pouring your favorite bubbly.
All these ideas should make for a relaxing and romantic day or evening with your partner.
