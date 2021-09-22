LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Pride is returning this year. The annual LGBTQ+ Night Parade will be held in October in downtown Las Vegas.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak are slated to join LGBTQ+ transgender activist and Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez as co-grand marshals of the parade opening ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 8.
"We are thrilled to be together again to celebrate Las Vegas Pride live and in-person in Las Vegas, Las Vegas PRIDE Board President Brady McGill said in a statement. "And we are particularly excited to bring the Las Vegas Pride festival to our new home in North Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Park."
SCHEDULE
- Las Vegas PRIDE Kick-off Party and Turnabout
- Saturday, October 2, 8 p.m.
- Starbase, 3905 W. Diablo Drive
- Las Vegas PRIDE Family Bingo
- Wednesday, October 6, 5 p.m.
- The Westgate Resort Las Vegas, 3000 Paradise Road
- Las Vegas PRIDE Bingo Official After Party
- Wednesday, October 6, 10 p.m.
- On the Record at Park MGM, 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd
- Las Vegas PRIDE Presents- Alyssa Edwards: Memoirs of a Traveling Queen
- Thursday, October 7, 6 p.m.
- The Westgate Resort Las Vegas, 3000 Paradise Road
- Tickets available at ticketmaster.com starting at $25.
- Las Vegas PRIDE Parade
- Friday, October 8, 6 p.m.
- Downtown Las Vegas — 4th Street and Bridger Ave, Las Vegas
- Pre-show with LGBTQ leaders, state and local officials hosted by Andrew Ryan & Jimmy Emerson begins at 6 p.m. Parade procession at 7 p.m. Stage, cash bar, food truck and exhibitors.
- He. She. They. x Bodywork- Las Vegas PRIDE Parade Official After Party
- Friday, October 8, 10 p.m.
- Discopussy, 512 Fremont Street
- Las Vegas PRIDE Festival
- Saturday, October 9, noon to 11 p.m.
- Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Rd, N. Las Vegas
- Live music, Djs, exhibitors, kid’s zone, women’s artisan alley, urban pride stage and more! GA - $20, VIP-$60, $15- youth (ages 6-17) tickets at the gate only. Discounts for military, seniors and ADA at the gate only). Children 5 & under are FREE.
- ClexaCon Ascension- Las Vegas PRIDE Official Women’s+ Party
- Saturday, October 9, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- The Havana Room, Tropicana Las Vegas
- Tickets at clexacon.com
- Las Vegas PRIDE & ClexaCon Official Women’s+ Pool Party
- Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Tropicana Resort
- The official Las Vegas PRIDE pool party for women, trans and non-binary folks hosted by ClexaCon.
- Las Vegas PRIDE LGBTQ+ Party
- Sunday, October 17, noon to 7 p.m.
- Caesar's Palace, Venus Pool
