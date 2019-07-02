LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The House of Blues Las Vegas is offering tickets to some of the hottest shows of the summer starting at $7.02 ONLY on Tuesday, July 2.
This unbeatable deal is available for one day only, with select show tickets priced at $7.02 and $70.02 – no fees, taxes or additional charges!
It's easy! Just visit www.houseofblues.com/lasvegas and use code 702LV to redeem discounted tickets to the following concerts:
Sunday, July 7 | Intocable – Percepción Tour 2019
Friday, July 12 | Strange Days – Tribute to The Doors
Friday, July 12 | Viva Ska Radio Presents: Be Like Max – Inside B Side at House of Blues Las Vegas
Friday, July 13 | Thigh Voltage – Tribute to AC/DC
Thursday, July 18 | AZUCAR Presents: La Sonora Dinamita
Sunday, July 21 | Hinder
Wednesday, July 24 | The Alarm
Saturday, July 27 | Drag Queen Cuisine – Inside B Side at House of Blues Las Vegas
Saturday, Aug. 3 | Drag Queen Cuisine – Inside B Side at House of Blues Las Vegas
Saturday, Aug. 3 | Buddy Guy
Thursday, Aug. 8 | STRANGELOVE – The Depeche Mode Experience
Saturday, Aug. 10 | Drag Queen Cuisine – Inside B Side at House of Blues Las Vegas
Tuesday, Aug. 20 | O.A.R. – The Mighty O.A.R. Summer Tour 2019 with American Authors
Friday, Aug. 30 | Black Flag
Sunday, Sept. 22 | Carlos Santana - An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live
All concerts are for ages 18 and older. You can purchase tickets for the discounted prices until 11:45 p.m. on July 2.
