LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The House of Blues Las Vegas is offering tickets to some of the hottest shows of the summer starting at $7.02 ONLY on Tuesday, July 2.

This unbeatable deal is available for one day only, with select show tickets priced at $7.02 and $70.02 – no fees, taxes or additional charges!

It's easy! Just visit www.houseofblues.com/lasvegas and use code 702LV to redeem discounted tickets to the following concerts:

Sunday, July 7 | Intocable – Percepción Tour 2019

Friday, July 12 | Strange Days – Tribute to The Doors

Friday, July 12 | Viva Ska Radio Presents: Be Like Max – Inside B Side at House of Blues Las Vegas

Friday, July 13 | Thigh Voltage – Tribute to AC/DC

Thursday, July 18 | AZUCAR Presents: La Sonora Dinamita

Sunday, July 21 | Hinder

Wednesday, July 24 | The Alarm

Saturday, July 27 | Drag Queen Cuisine – Inside B Side at House of Blues Las Vegas

Saturday, Aug. 3 | Drag Queen Cuisine – Inside B Side at House of Blues Las Vegas

Saturday, Aug. 3 | Buddy Guy

Thursday, Aug. 8 | STRANGELOVE – The Depeche Mode Experience

Saturday, Aug. 10 | Drag Queen Cuisine – Inside B Side at House of Blues Las Vegas

Tuesday, Aug. 20 | O.A.R. – The Mighty O.A.R. Summer Tour 2019 with American Authors

Friday, Aug. 30 | Black Flag

Sunday, Sept. 22 | Carlos Santana - An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live

All concerts are for ages 18 and older. You can purchase tickets for the discounted prices until 11:45 p.m. on July 2.

