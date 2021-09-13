LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay is hosting a job fair this Friday, Sept. 17.
The music venue said it's looking to fill several positions at the Music Hall, Foundation Room, House of Blues Restaurant & Bar, Gear Shop and Box Office.
Open positions include:
- Bartenders
- Barbacks
- Bussers/Runners
- Security Staff
- Line Cooks
- Prep Cooks
- Dishwashers
- Servers
- Hosts
- Cocktail Servers
- Box Office Ticketing Agents
- Retail Sales Associates
Interest parties can apply online prior to the job fair on http://www.livenationcareers.com. The House of Blues recommends people bring copies of their current resume.
The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and check-in starts at 9:30 a.m.
