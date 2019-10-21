LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- "Hollywood Medium" Tyler Henry is bringing his live tour – “An Evening of Hope, Healing and Closure” to the intimate Pearl Theater inside Palms Casino Resort on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 8 p.m.
Henry who now stars in the mega hit TV series “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry” on E! Television Network. In each episode, the young medium sits down and has one-on–one readings with top celebrities. His celebrity list grows everyday including: Sophia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Ellen DeGeneres Jim Parsons, Eva Longoria, Allison Janney, Chrissy Metz, Kris Jenner, Bobby Brown, Portia de Rossi, Mel B, Lil’ Kim, Dr. Drew, Ru Paul, Khole and Kim Kardashian, Jamie Pressley, Megan Fox, so many more.
Henry has also added ‘best-selling author’ to his impressive resume when his first book was released. Between Two Worlds, a memoir about his journey both in Hollywood and as a medium thus far, has been published in hardcover, paperback and eBook by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.
Tickets for Tyler Henry – Hollywood Medium start at $39.95 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 25. They can be purchased by clicking here. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
