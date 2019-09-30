LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Get ready to celebrate the holidays with a rockin' time at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on Dec. 3 with X107.5's Holiday Havoc featuring bands The 1975, Judah & The Lion, White Reaper, Joywave and iDKHOW.
Britain’s The 1975 found massive success with their chart-topping single “Chocolate” from the band’s 2013 self-titled debut album The 1975. On the heels of their sophomore album I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It, the British band returned in 2018 with A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships featuring the hit single “Give Yourself a Try.” The second half of the album, named Notes on a Conditional Form, is slated for an early 2020 release.
Additional performances will include Americana-folk band Judah & the Lion; incandescent power trio White Reaper; “Doubt” and “It’s A Trip” artists and modern pop music visionaries Joywave; and iDKHOW’s (I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME) legendary mix of sixties garage, seventies glam, eighties new wave, and the early days of Britpop.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Show begins at 5:40 p.m.
Tickets on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. Prices begin at $35 and can be purchased at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.