LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A "hidden" cinema is showing holiday films at its rooftop movie theater venue.
According to a news release, Hidden Cinema Rooftop Garden's Christmas movie schedule is as follows:
- Friday, Dec. 3 (7 p.m.) “Die Hard”
- Saturday, Dec. 3 (7 p.m.) “Love Actually”
- Friday, Dec. 10 (7 p.m.) “The Grinch”
- Friday, Dec. 10 (9:45 p.m.) “Anchorman”
- Saturday, Dec. 11 (7 p.m.) “Home Alone”
- Saturday, Dec. 11 (9:45 p.m.) “Home Alone 2”
- Thursday, Dec. 16 (7 p.m.) “The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- Friday, Dec. 17 (7 p.m. sold out and 9:45 p.m.) “Elf”
- Saturday, Dec. 18 (7 p.m.) “It’s A Wonderful Life”
- Sunday, Dec. 19 (6 p.m.) “The Grinch”
Organizers say that the venue is located atop an inconspicuous building in downtown Las Vegas that has been transformed by twinkling lights, a 30-foot-wide movie screen and seating for 150.
Doors open at an hour before showtime. Movie-goers can select from three seating types:
- Individual Ticket with Picnic Blanket - $17.50
- Individual Ticket with Lounge Floor Chair - $28.00
- Couples Ticket with a Loveseat Bean Bag - $58.50
Attendees can also enjoy a holiday-themed photo booth for fun family photos, festive décor and a hot chocolate, beer, wine and snack bar.
For more information, visit: https://www.hidden-cinema.com/
